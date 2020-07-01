United Way South Wood County is gearing up for Stuff the Bus

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- It's just a few weeks into summer, but it's already time to start thinking about making sure every child has school supplies they may need.

The United Way of South Wood County is asking for help collecting solid color book bags and various other school supplies needed for 4K- 12th grade for Stuff the Bus.

Drop off for Stuff the Bus supplies will be at the United Way or Veterans Park on August 6th, and applications open for more locations.

"We are anticipating a greater need than ever this year and looking to get children those supplies they need whether its school in person or at home… giving them materials they need to start out right," said Jodi Friday, the Community Impact Director from United Way.

Last year the United Way was able to give supplies to 827 children from the Stuff the Bus event.

If you are a family that needs to register to receive school supplies you can click here.