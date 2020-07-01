UN chief tells Libya’s Hifter there is no military solution

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is telling the commander of Libya’s eastern-based forces that there can be no military solution to the conflict he launched in April 2019 against the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the commander, Khalifa Hifter, called the secretary-general Wednesday and they discussed current developments in the oil-rich country, which saw his forces retreat from Tripoli last month. Hifter’s failed campaign to capture the capital has led to a humanitarian crisis, with 1 million people in need of aid and almost a half million people internally displaced.