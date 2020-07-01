Turning up the heat going into the weekend

Today: Partly sunny and quite warm. Slight chance of a shower or t-storm in the afternoon.

High: 87

Tonight: Isolated shower possible early then partly cloudy.

Low: 65

Thursday: Partly sunny and very warm. Again just a small chance of a t-storm in the later afternoon.

High: 88

Thursday night: Becoming mainly clear.

Low: 65

We're kicking off the month of July on a hot and humid note today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s, but with continued humidity heat index values will be close to 90. Make sure if you're doing any outdoor activities to take extra breaks, drink plenty of water, and cool off at times. The sun will be intense at times today, with a UV index around 8. It'll only take around 20 minutes to burn for sensitive skin groups. As we get closer to the afternoon, heat and humidity will lead way to a few stray showers and storms developing across the region. Storms are not expected to be on the severe scale. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be a similar set-up to today, with heat and humidity leading to the chances for a few afternoon pop-up showers and storms. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Friday and Saturday will be some of the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this year. A high pressure system will slide through and for the most part limit shower and storm development, but there will be small chances for an evening pop-up. Highs will be in the low 90s, with lots of sun this weekend heat indices will be well above 90. If you're planning on doing outdoor activities for the 4th of July, keep an eye on those that are more sensitive to the heat. It will be muggy at times.

A front comes through going into early next week that will provide better chances for some rain and bring temperatures out of the 90s.

Happy Wednesday! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, July 1, 2020 at 2:30 AM

On this day in weather history: 1979 - It snowed almost half a foot (5.8 inches) at Stampede Pass WA, a July record. (The Weather Channel)