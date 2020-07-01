Tips for staying safe in the heat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you've been outside recently, the heat is something that would be hard for you to miss. Health officials say when you throw in humidity, it makes it much more difficult for your body to cool down.

Health officials recommend trying to avoid being exposed to the hottest parts of the day if you decide to go outside.

"If you have to be outside, we certainly would recommend that you go out in the morning when it’s a little bit cooler or in the evening when it’s a little bit cooler,” Portage County Health & Human Services Director Ray Przybelski said.

Staying hydrated is also a key to maintaining good health while outside under the sun.

"You can have heat exhaustion or a heat stroke," Dr. Larry Gordon with Aspirus Weston Clinic said. "It can really effect how your brain operates and you can literally overheat which becomes a medical emergency.”

Dizziness, nausea, and muscle cramps can also be a result from lack of hydration.

"Your first line of defense to cool your body is by sweating,” Wausau Fire Department Firefighter Paramedic Al Buch said. "f you start to get too warm get in a shaded area."

Other ways to cool yourself down include using a wet washcloth, rinsing yourself off, taking a cool shower, or finding a local cooling center while maintaining social distancing. You should also wear suncreen, avoid alcohol, and get out of the sun immediately if you're experiencing symptoms of heat related illnesses.

After some time passes following steps taken to cool down; if you're still experiencing symptoms related to heat illnesses you're encouraged to seek medical attention.