Three arraigned in restraint death of Black teen in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Three former Michigan youth center staff members charged in the death of a Black teenager who was restrained after throwing a sandwich have been arraigned. Michael Mosley and Heather McLogan turned themselves in Wednesday to authorities and appeared in Kalamazoo County District Court on involuntary manslaughter and child abuse charges. Zachary Solis was arraigned Tuesday after turning himself in. They were charged last week in the May 1 death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks. Authorities have said Fredericks went into cardiac arrest April 29 while being restrained at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo. He was hospitalized but died two days later. A doctor who performed the autopsy, said Fredericks had been restrained on the ground, resulting in asphyxia.