Stevens Point park board makes decisions on tournaments

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Stevens Point Parks Board made decisions on several tournaments during their meeting Wednesday evening.

They declined the 2020 state softball tournament request by the Stevens Point Softball Association citing COVID-19.

The board denied the request unless something were to drastically change, then they would hold another meeting.

A horseshoe tournament scheduled for July 19 and 19 was approved because it does not cross the 50 person limit for gatherings.

"I don't think anyone would be offended and I would certainly feel comfortable telling people that they would need to social distance and I would be ok giving that prod or giving that reminder," said Fred Lane who is the tournament director.

If the COVID-19 numbers do change and the city receives advice to further limit gatherings, the parks director can make a change.

The horseshoe tournament will be held at Mead Park.