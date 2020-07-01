Plenty of warmth and humidity

We are coming off a warmer than normal June and July is picking up the pace for sure. We expect above normal temperatures to hang across the middle of the country at least through mid month. I'm not sure July is the month that many of us would want warmer than normal conditions. That means we will likely have a lot of hot days and humid days as well.

Otherwise it should be partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast will be common. Light winds will be with us Thursday and they should become west around 5mph. Highs could climb to the upper 80s Thursday with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up in the afternoon.

Friday again should feature partly cloudy and muggy conditions with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. There might be some isolated showers or thunderstorms. However most of the day is looking dry.

The outlook is basically a broken record as the weather pattern really isn't changing much. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds each day all the way through the end of next week. Highs should generally hover in the 85 to 90 degree range (give or take a few degrees depending on eventual cloud cover and the timing of any rain). As it stands now we are calling for a 30% chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms this weekend, 20% chance Monday, and then up to 40% chance Tuesday. The odds should drop down to slight again come next Wednesday.

Overall it will just be a hot and sweaty time. Do what you can to stay cool now!

Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 1-July 2020

On this date in weather history:

1911 - The high of just 79 degrees at Phoenix AZ was their coolest daily maximum of record for the month of July. The normal daily high for July 1st is 105 degrees. (The Weather Channel)

1979 - It snowed almost half a foot (5.8 inches) at Stampede Pass WA, a July record. (The Weather Channel)