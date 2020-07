GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have now officially signed their first two draft picks.

The team announced Wednesday they've agreed to terms with first round pick QB Jordan Love out of Utah State, and second round pick RB A.J. Dillon out of Boston College.

It’s official! Finally a part of the @packers! A dream come true, can’t wait to get started. Shoutout to everyone who’s helped me along the way! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/u5vxIffznA — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 1, 2020

According to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network, Love's deal is for four years, and is fully guaranteed.