Packers not using St. Norbert’s for 2020 training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday they won't be using St. Norbert College for training camp this season.

The college has hosted the Packers since 1958, with players living in on-campus residence halls, and eating dinner in the college's commons.

The Packers will instead use their facilities at Lambeau Field for all their training camp operations, including practice, meals and meetings. Housing arrangements are still being finalized.