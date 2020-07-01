Official suggests Kansas blew chance for coronavirus respite

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top public health official predicts the state will face steeper increases in new coronavirus cases. State health secretary and Dr. Lee Norman also suggested Wednesday that Kansas blew its chance for a summer pandemic respite by reopening its economy too quickly. Norman blamed a recent surge in new reported cases on gatherings over the long Memorial Day weekend and the lifting of statewide restrictions on businesses and gatherings on May 26. He said Kansas is not “anywhere close” to leaving the first wave of the pandemic. Norman’s comments came after the Kansas State Fair’s board voted to hold the annual event despite his opposition.