Novartis pays $678M to resolve suit over sham doctor outings

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp. will pay $678 million to the U.S. government and various states to settle a lawsuit over a sham speaker program to induce doctors to prescribe its products. The settlement was announced Wednesday by Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. Novartis Pharmaceuticals is part of Swiss drug manufacturer Novartis International AG. The settlement resolves a 2011 lawsuit accusing Novartis of violating the federal False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute. The lawsuit said the company provided doctors with cash, lavish meals, and expensive alcohol to induce them to prescribe Novartis cardiovascular and diabetes drugs. Those drugs were reimbursed by federal healthcare programs. The company said it has already changed its culture.