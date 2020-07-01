Mississippi bans abortion based on race, sex, genetic issues

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a law banning abortion based on the race, sex or genetic anomalies of a fetus. It adds new limits in a state that already has some of the strictest abortion laws in the U.S. Supporters say the new law would prevent abortion for Down syndrome or other conditions. Opponents say it interferes with private medical decisions in a state with one abortion clinic. An abortion-rights group says nine states ban abortion because of the sex of the fetus, two ban it because of race and two ban it because of genetic anomaly.