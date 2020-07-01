McGrath raises Russia bounty issue in Kentucky Senate race

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Democratic Senate nominee Amy McGrath has gone on the offensive after her narrow primary win. She challenged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to disclose what he knows about intelligence assessments suggesting Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. McGrath’s attack comes a day after she defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky’s primary election. In a Senate speech Wednesday, McConnell warned of Russian efforts to undermine U.S. interests in the Middle East. McGrath’s attack is a prelude to what’s expected to be a big-spending, hard-fought fall campaign in Kentucky as McConnell seeks a seventh term.