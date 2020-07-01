Man sues for wrongful conviction after childhood in prison

A Pennsylvania man is suing a handful of retired state police investigators and officials alleging wrongful prosecution after he spent most of his childhood in prison for the shotgun killing of his father’s pregnant fiance before the state Supreme Court overturned his conviction. Jordan Brown was 11 years old when he was arrested in the 2009 killing of 26-year-old Kenzie Houk and her unborn child, and he was almost 21 when Pennsylvania’s highest court said prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to support a conviction. But in the complaint filed in federal district court Wednesday, Brown and his attorneys say state police investigators manipulated interviews, evidence and procedures to charge him.