Man falls 20 feet through the floor into a hidden well

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wasn’t wishing at this well. Christopher Town was helping a friend move into a mid-19th century home in Guilford on Sunday when he fell through a floor and landed 20 feet down in a well that had been covered up by an addition years ago. He ended up completely submerged and had to climb up to keep his head above water, but suffered only minor injuries. His wife was there and called 911. Firefighters set up rigging and pulled Town out about 25 minutes after he fell in. Officials say the homeowner will have to have the well properly capped.