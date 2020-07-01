Lebanon’s plea to skeptical expats: Come visit, bring cash

BEIRUT (AP) — Beirut’s airport is partially reopening after a three-month shutdown and Lebanon’s cash-strapped government is hoping that thousands of Lebanese expatriates will return for the summer, injecting dollars into the country’s sinking economy. Members of Lebanon’s far-flung diaspora are renowned for being some of the most innovative and successful entrepreneurs around the world. They have for many years helped keep their native land afloat through remittances. But in the thick of Lebanon’s financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, they may no longer be able — or willing — to offer such support.