June recap and a look ahead into July

June was a bit warmer than normal and wetter than usual in our area. Check out the details below.

It appears the warmer than normal conditions will easily carry over into the July 4th holiday weekend. See how the blocking pattern over the United States is assisting that heat. A dome of high pressure in the upper atmosphere is forcing the main steering currents to ride up into Canada. This will prevent any major cold fronts from blowing into Wisconsin.

The Climate Prediction Center indicates that the warmer than normal weather will likely persist into mid July.

Precipitation could trend slightly above normal in Wisconsin in the 8 to 14 day period as well. A lot depends on how individual thunderstorm clusters track across our area ultimately.

Have a great and safe 4th of July and I hope you can stay cool in the long toasty spell ahead!