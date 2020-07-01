Judge throws out Racine’s coronavirus plan

RACINE, Wis. (AP) -- A judge has thrown out Racine's coronvirus ordinance as unconstitutional. Racine County Circuit Judge Jon Fredrickson said Wednesday that Racine's plan violated Wisconsin's constitution because it interfered with the right to assemble.

The judge also said the ordinance was so broadly written that "no average person of ordinary intelligence can make sense of its sprawling breadth."

The owner of a CrossFit gym brought the lawsuit, saying the city's rules threatened his business. The Journal Sentinel reports the judge said the city could adopt a new plan to deal with the coronavirus, if it was written more narrowly.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason calls the judge's decision "irresponsible" and says the city has asked for an immediate stay of the decision.