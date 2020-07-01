Interfaith group: No Buddhist or Hindu statues in nightclubs

BOSTON (AP) — A coalition of interfaith religious leaders has launched a campaign to end what it considers the “disrespectful” use of sacred Buddhist and Hindu statues as nightclub decor. Representatives of the Buddhist, Hindu, Jain, Jewish and Christian traditions are pressuring upscale clubs in Boston and other cities managed by Beverly Hills, California-based Live Nation Entertainment to remove the icons. Organizers say they’re focused on the misappropriation of sacred depictions of religious leaders such as Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, and not the “Laughing Buddha” or “Fat Buddha” statues frequently seen at Asian restaurants. Live Nation has apologized and says it’s removing some statues from its nightclubs.