Group says it has ample signatures to get pot on ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of legalizing recreational marijuana in Arizona say they have turned in 420,000 petition signatures _ far more than needed to get the measure on the November ballot despite challenges posed by the coronavirus. Organizers of the Smart and Safe Arizona Act said they began gathering voters’ signatures last September. But the pandemic put things on pause and forced the group to retool how it carried out its work. The measure faces opposition, including from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which spent more than $585,000 against a 2016 measure that was defeated by voters. The Arizona secretary of state will decide with county recorders if the current pot initiative makes the ballot.