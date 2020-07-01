Germanwings crash relatives lose court case on compensation

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Wednesday rejected demands for higher compensation from Lufthansa by eight people who lost loved ones in the deliberate crash of a plane operated by its budget airline Germanwings five years ago. The plaintiffs wanted a higher payout than Lufthansa and its U.S.-based flight school had offered, arguing that they allowed pilot Andreas Lubitz to complete his aviation training despite evidence of mental illness. Officials in France and Germany concluded that Lubitz intentionally crashed the Airbus A320 into a French mountainside on March 24, 2015. The state court in Essen rejected the case on Wednesday.