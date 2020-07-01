Divided West can do little as China tightens up on Hong Kong

LONDON (AP) — Political leaders around the world have decried Beijing’s move to impose a tough national security law on Hong Kong that allows mainland Chinese authorities to crack down on subversive activity and protest in the semi-autonomous territory. But for people in Hong Kong, the question is whether the statements of concern make any difference. Experts say individual countries have little leverage to influence Beijing on Hong Kong or other human rights issues. And coordinated action seems unlikely given strained ties between the Trump administration and many of Washington’s traditional European allies.