Census door knockers starting in 6 states later this month

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Homes in six states across the U.S. can expect to get knocks on their doors from census takers in two weeks. The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that it will be part of a soft launch of the next phase of the largest head count in U.S. history. Starting in mid-July, homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the 2020 census around Beckley, West Virginia; Boise, Idaho; Gardiner, Maine; Kansas City, Missouri; New Orleans; and Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, will get visits from census takers. The census takers will start heading out to homes in the rest of the U.S. later in the month and in August.