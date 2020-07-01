California sues Cisco for bias based on Indian caste system

NEW YORK (AP) — California regulators have sued Cisco Systems for discriminating against an engineer at the company’s headquarters because he is a Dalit Indian. India’s caste system has long placed Dalits at the bottom of a social hierarchy. California’s lawsuit says Cisco broke the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. The lawsuit says two men who were Cisco managers and higher-caste Indians harassed and then retaliated against the engineer. It says Cisco did not stop it after he complained. Cisco says it will defend itself against the allegations in the complaint.