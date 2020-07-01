Body found in Madison area lagoon 2 days after police chase

MONONA, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a lagoon in a Madison suburb as an officer-involved death. The department says the death happened after a police chase Saturday. The body was found Monday in a Monona lagoon. Authorities say officers began chasing the vehicle after suspecting it was connected to some violent crimes in Madison. The vehicle crashed into some trees and the driver fled on foot. Officers used a tracking dog to help find the driver, but failed to do so Saturday.