Biden tops Trump in June, 2nd-quarter cash; GOP still flush

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden outpaced President Donald Trump’s campaign fundraising juggernaut in June and in the second quarter of this election year, continuing a stunning reversal of fortune from his threadbare primary campaign. The former vice president’s spokesman said Tuesday night that Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised $141 million in June, bringing their second-quarter total to more than $282 million. Republicans announced earlier Tuesday that Trump and the national GOP had raised $131 million in June and $266 million for the quarter. The president’s reelection effort still had nearly $300 million cash on hand at the end of June, the campaign says.