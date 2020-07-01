Atlantic City casinos reopen in a changed pandemic world

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — For the first time in 108 days, slot machines will beep, dice will tumble and cards will be dealt at Atlantic City’s casinos Thursday as they reopen amid a coronavirus pandemic. Gamblers will not be allowed to smoke, drink or eat anything inside the casinos. They will have to wear masks and have their temperatures checked. Five of the nine casinos — Hard Rock, Ocean, Resorts, Tropicana and Golden Nugget — will open their doors Thursday morning. Three others, Caesars, Bally’s and Harrah’s, will reopen Friday. Only the Borgata will remain closed, having decided it can’t operate as it wants to under state-imposed restrictions.