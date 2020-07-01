Asian shares up after Wall St closes best quarter since 1998

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher after Wall Street closed out its best quarter since 1998. Shares edged lower in Japan on Wednesday but advanced in most other markets. Hong Kong was closed for the holiday marking the anniversary of its 1997 takeover by China. The 1.5% gain Tuesday in New York put the S&P 500 still well below the record high it reached in February, before devastating lockdowns were put in place to fight the coronavirus. The S&P 500 gained nearly 20% in April-June. However that came after a wipeout in the first quarter as the economy screeched to a halt and millions of people lost their jobs. The economy remains in a recovering but still fragile state.