Asia Today: Thailand lets in some foreigners, opens schools

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has begun a fifth phase of relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions. It is allowing the reopening of schools and high-risk entertainment venues such as pubs and massage parlors that had been shut since mid-March. Reopened establishments still have to maintain social distancing rules. Foreign visitors are now being allowed to enter Thailand on a controlled basis. They must have existing family or work ties or belong to other identified groups, and the daily limit is 200 visitors. All returnees face varying degrees of quarantine. Thailand has seen no local cases of infection for five weeks, giving it the confidence to ease restrictions.