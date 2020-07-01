Appeals court lifts restraint against Trump book publisher

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has cleared the way for a publisher to distribute a tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece over the objections of the president’s brother. The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division issued the written decision late Wednesday. The appeals court lifted a restraint that a judge put on Simon & Schuster that sought to block its distribution. But it left in place restraints against Mary Trump. She’s the author of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” The publisher, Simon & Schuster, and a lawyer for Mary Trump praised the ruling. An email seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for Robert Trump, who sued Mary Trump.