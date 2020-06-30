White man charged with pointing gun at Black homeowner

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a white Florida man pointed a gun at a Black homeowner earlier this month and accused the other man of stealing a flyer from his own mailbox. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that 58-year-old Joseph Max Fucheck faces two felony charges. Investigators say the victim was outside his Miami-area home on June 14 when Fucheck drove by in an SUV, placed a flyer in the victim’s mailbox and drove away. After the victim retrieved the card for Fucheck’s real estate business, Fucheck returned and accused of the victim of stealing the card. Investigators say Fucheck pulled a gun on the victim and used racial slurs before leaving.