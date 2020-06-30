Wausau Police Officer tests positive for COVID-19

Wausau (WAOW) -- A Wausau Police Officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wausau Police Dept. says they learned about the confirmed case June 29 and have been working on a list of community members who may have had exposure.

The police dept. says they will be making contact with those citizens in the next few days.

"As a result of the COVID exposure to our staff, those officers exposed will not to return to work until their quarantine period has expired," Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven says in a release. "This decision was made in consultation with the Health Department with the safety of Wausau PD employees and citizens in mind. It will strain our staff for the next two weeks, but has the highest likelihood of keeping our employees and citizens

healthy."