USDA adds digital option to apply for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

WASHINGTON (WAOW) -- The USDA's Farm Service Agency is now accepting applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) through an online portal.

“We are doing everything we can to serve our customers and make sure agricultural producers impacted by the pandemic can quickly and securely apply for this relief program,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “In addition to working with FSA staff through the phone, email and scheduled in-person appointments, we can now also take applications through the farmers.gov portal, which saves producers and our staff time.”

Producers with secure USDA login credentials can cerfigy eligible commodities, digitally sign applications, and submit directly to the local USDA center through the portal. Currently, the digital application is only available to sole proprietors or single-member business entities.

The USDA offers two other options for completing CFAP applications:

Downloading the AD-3114 application and manually completing the form to submit to the local USDA Service Center.

Complete application using CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator.

Producers have until August 28 to apply for CFAP.