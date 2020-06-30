U.S. Army starts its first virtual hiring campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The U.S. Army is looking to hire 10,000 new soldiers between June 30 and July 2.

The Army Career Center in Wausau is taking part in the campaign.

Tuesday Staff Sgt. Gary Gumbert said new recruits can earn cash bonuses, along with other benefits.

"We're really brothers and sister in arms and we're really pushing to better each other on a daily basis," said Gumbert. "It also helps with college. By joining the Army, you get essentially a free college education just by serving."

He added that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interested individuals can reach out virtually to speak with Army representatives.

The land warfare service branch offers both full time and part time positions. Those positions cover 150 different career fields.