Syria donors gather as virus, economic chaos deepen crisis

BRUSSELS (AP) — Donors from around 60 countries and international agencies are meeting to drum up financial aid for Syria as the coronavirus and economic chaos wreak more havoc in the conflict-torn country. The war is now in its 10th year, has killed more than 400,000 people and sparked a refugee exodus that destabilized Syria’s neighbors and affected Europe. The virtual meeting on Tuesday will be the eighth Syria pledging conference, and the fourth hosted by the European Union. Perhaps wary of the state of coronavirus-ravaged national coffers, the EU and the United Nations have set no funding target for the conference. Donors contributed $10 billion last year. The U.N. alone currently requires about $3.8 billion for its Syria-related work.