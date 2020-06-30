Supreme Court lifts ban on state aid to religious schooling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has made it easier for religious schools to obtain public funds, upholding a Montana scholarship program that allows state tax credits for private schooling. The court’s 5-4 ruling, with conservatives in the majority, came Tuesday in a dispute over a Montana scholarship program for private K-12 education that also makes donors eligible for up to $150 in state tax credits. Montana’s highest court had struck down the tax credit as a violation of the state constitution’s ban on state aid to religious schools. The scholarships can be used at both secular and religious schools, but almost all the recipients attend religious schools.