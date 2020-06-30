Support for Putin wanes in his former Russian stronghold

NIZHNY TAGIL, Russia (AP) — In 2011, the Russian industrial city of Nizhny Tagil became known as “Putingrad” for its residents’ fervent support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nine years later, it appears to no longer live up to that nickname. Workers in the city east of Moscow who once defended Putin are speaking out against the constitutional changes that would allow him to stay in office until 2036. They are frustrated over dire living conditions that have not improved and salaries that have not kept pace with the cost of living. Commentators say Putin’s dwindling public support is the reason the Kremlin pushed for the vote on Wednesday that would effectively reset the clock on his terms in office.