SeniorSendoff: Makenzie Kufahl, Merrill and Kendrick Samuels, D.C. Everest

Congratulations to Makenzie Kufahl of Merrill High School and Kendrick Samuels of D.C. Everest.

Makenzie was involved in cheerleading, dance team and softball during high school.

As for her future, she's still deciding what her plans will be.

Kendrick ran for the Evergreens track team and played football for Everest as well.

When he's not working in retail, he enjoys watching and playing sports, hanging out with family and helping care for pet foster cats.

He's headed to UW-Stevens Point in the fall, where he plans to major in business finance.

Congratulations to both of you and best of luck in the future.