Report shows $480,000 in donations to cover Pence legal aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donors contributed nearly $480,000 to cover Vice President Mike Pence’s legal expenses from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. That’s according to Pence’s financial disclosure report. The amount includes $100,000 donations from Indiana Pacers owner Herbert Simon and two California apartment developers. Of the dozen donors, half came from Pence’s home state of Indiana. Many government officials have turned to legal defense funds over the years to finance their legal representation. Pence’s financial disclosure report was filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and released Tuesday.