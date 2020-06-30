Putin a step away from goal as constitutional vote nears end

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is just a step away from bringing about constitutional changes that would allow him to extend his rule until 2036. A nationwide plebiscite on amendments that would reset the clock on Putin’s tenure and enable him to serve two more six-year terms is set to wrap up Wednesday. Polls were open for six days of early voting to help reduce crowds and to bolster turnout amid the coronavirus outbreak. Putin is all but guaranteed to get the result he wants following a massive campaign for the amendments. However, the unconventional methods used to boost participation and the dubious legal basis for the balloting could end up undermining the Russian leader’s goal.