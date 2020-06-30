Pope urges US Catholic media to work to overcome racism

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is urging Catholic media in the U.S. to work to overcome “the diseases of racism and injustice” in his latest comments about anti-racism protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. In a message to a virtual conference of Catholic journalists of North America on Tuesday, Francis said Catholic media must build bridges and dialogue, as well as defend life. He prayed for journalists to be enlightened by wisdom and understanding and guided by the Holy Spirit to “effectively work to overcome the diseases of racism, injustice and indifference that disfigure the face of our common family.”