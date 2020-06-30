Council leader: Plan to cut $1B from NYPD expected to pass

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers are expected to approve shifting $1 billion from policing to education and social services in the coming year. The spending plan acknowledges protesters’ demands to cut police spending but falls short of what activists sought. City Council members are due to debate and vote on the plan Tuesday night, with time running short ahead of the fiscal year that begins Wednesday. Mayor Bill de Blasio supports the $88.2 billion spending plan, and Council Speaker Corey Johnson says he believes it will pass the council. But he expects a lot of “no” votes from members who want to cut more from police.