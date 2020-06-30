Millennial Money: 4 expert tips to get hired from home

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, millions of Americans are shifting to remote jobs or conducting their employment searches entirely from home. This is changing how the hiring process works and what employers are looking for in prospective employees. Record unemployment and expanding applicant pools will make it tougher for candidates to set themselves apart from the crowded pack. Career experts share their tips on how to adjust to this new reality. For example, building on skills and preparing for virtual interviews can help job seekers get hired from home.