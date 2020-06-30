Iran journalist who fueled 2017 protests sentenced to death

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has sentenced to death a journalist whose online work helped inspire the 2017 economic protests and who returned from exile to Tehran. The judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, made the announcement on Tuesday. He said Ruhollah Zam had been sentenced to death. Zam had run a website called AmadNews that posted embarrassing videos and information about Iranian officials. He had been living and working in exile in Paris before being convinced into returning to Iran, where he was arrested in October 2019.