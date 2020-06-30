Humid & warm end of June

Today: Partly sunny, quite humid. 30% chance of a few showers and storms.

High: 86 Wind: SE 5-12



Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid.

Low: 66 Wind: ESE 5-10

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon mainly.

High: 86

Wednesday night: Some lingering showers and storms early.

Low: 65

It's hard to believe it's already the last day in the month of June, it really flew by!

June will go out on a warm & muggy tone today, with chances for a few stray storms as well. There's plenty of moisture around this morning, leaving patchy fog and mist in some spots. Today will be partly sunny with highs topping off in the mid 80s. The humidity will be very high today, near tropical levels at times. A few pop-up showers and storms will develop throughout the day, but nothing widespread. Grab the rain gear just in case, some of those isolated cells can produce a good amount of rain! Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, the first day of July, will be partly sunny with highs reaching into the mid 80s (a similar day to today). The main difference in the forecast from today to tomorrow is that the pop-up showers for Wednesday look to mainly stick around the afternoon.

Thursday will hold a slight chance for a shower, mainly south. Friday and Saturday look to be dry and hot, with highs near 90 and sunny skies.

Have a great day! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 30, 2020 at 2:35 AM

On this day in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms in eastern Kansas drenched Worden with 12.21 inches of rain, and a wall of water two to four feet deep swept through Lone Star, KS, flooding every home in the town. Up to ten inches of rain was reported southeast of Callaway, NE. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 75 mph at Winfield, KS. Seventeen cities in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Duluth, MN, with a reading of 36 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)