Famed architect Paul Williams’ archive goes to Getty, USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The archive of the late African American architect Paul Revere Williams has been acquired by the University of Southern California School of Architecture and the Getty Research Institute. The joint acquisition announced Tuesday brings to the school and institute extensive materials cared for by the granddaughter of Williams. He has been described as the most significant African American architect of the 20th century. Williams strongly influenced the shape of Southern California and Los Angeles. The archive documents his early residential commissions from Los Angeles’ 1920s housing boom to landmark mid-century civic buildings. Williams died in 1980.