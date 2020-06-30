EU summons Venezuela envoy in response to expulsion order

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says that the bloc will summon Venezuela’s ambassador over the South American country’s decision to expel the EU envoy in Caracas. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Monday ordered the EU ambassador to leave the country following stiff financial measures imposed by the bloc against 11 Venezuelans, including Luis Parra, who heads a National Assembly rival to the one headed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Maduro gave the ambassador 72 hours to leave Venezuela. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday that “I think it further isolates the Maduro regime internationally and it is not a good way to try and solve the political problem in Venezuela and that is why we regret, strongly, this measure.”