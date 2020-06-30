Asia Today: India’s virus cases, deaths surge again

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported more than 18,000 new virus cases and 400 deaths. An Indian company, Bharat Biotech, also says it had received permission to go ahead with the first two phases of clinical trials after initial studies demonstrated safety. Multiple vaccine trials are underway in India, and several other candidates are being tested around the world. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s professional baseball league will require fans to buy tickets with credit cards and wear masks when spectators are allowed back into stadiums. And China confirmed 19 new cases, seven in Beijing, one in Shanghai and 11 brought by Chinese travelers from outside the country.