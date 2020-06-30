Arizona man gets 13 months in Vegas shooting ammunition case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison after selling home-loaded bullets to the gunman who killed 58 people in a Las Vegas Strip shooting in October 2017. Douglas Haig also was sentenced Tuesday in Las Vegas to three years of supervised release. Haig wasn’t accused of a direct role in the outdoor concert shooting that also injured more than 850 people. He pleaded guilty last November to illegally manufacturing ammunition. He acknowledged making tracer and armor-piercing bullets at a home workshop in Mesa, Arizona, and selling them at gun shows and on the internet.