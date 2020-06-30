Airbus shedding 15,000 jobs, mostly in Europe

PARIS (AP) — European aircraft manufacturer Airbus says it plans to eliminate 15,000 jobs over the next year. The jobs will mostly be lost in Europe. Airbus is struggling with the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic. It said Tuesday that it doesn’t expect air traffic to recover to pre-COVID levels before 2023 and potentially as late as 2025. It plans to shed 5,000 workers in France, 5,100 in Germany, 1,700 in Britain, 900 in Spain and 1,300 others at Airbus facilities elsewhere.